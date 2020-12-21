Cybereason Chooses Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to Boost Customer Defenses Against Cybersecurity Threats

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that Cybereason, a leader in future-ready protection, adopted Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) as its preferred platform to power the Cybereason Defense Platform and support its global expansion. The two companies are working together to help protect enterprises against advanced cybersecurity threats at every endpoint and across the enterprise.

With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's global scalability, fast, microsecond latency network and low cost, the Cybereason Defense Platform is to deliver powerful threat prevention and detection capabilities through advanced behavioral analytics and deep contextual correlations.

Powered by Oracle Cloud, Cybereason customers will benefit from a cloud-native architecture that secures endpoints on a global scale, and fast deployment through Oracle's support of industry standard, open source tools like Terraform and Ansible.

"We're excited to collaborate with Oracle to enhance our company's cloud infrastructure for our award-winning unified protection platform. We chose Oracle Cloud Infrastructure because of its security-first approach and performance. Together, we will deliver unmatched visibility and risk reduction to our global customer base. Additionally, the Oracle Cloud global footprint will enable Cybereason to offer in-country hosting in more locations for meeting regulatory data sovereignty requirements," said Lior Div, Cybereason CEO and cofounder.

Unlike other endpoint security solutions that rely on alert-centric approaches to protection, Cybereason offers an operation-centric approach that enables security teams to stop chasing alerts and automatically gain visibility into malicious operations by attackers. Cybereason delivers a leading ratio of one analyst to 200,000 endpoints, enabling enterprise security teams to realize increased operational efficiency. The Cybereason solution improves the efficiency in detection and response of threats by 93%1 and eliminates emerging threats in a matter of minutes versus days.

"Cybereason joins a growing roster of companies adopting Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for its leading security and price performance advantages delivered across its global cloud footprint," said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "Adopting Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will enhance Cybereason's ability to deliver insights into threats across thousands of endpoints and enable customers to stay one step ahead of today's most nefarious attacks."

Oracle and Cybereason also entered into a partnership to jointly market and sell solutions. Cybereason's leading endpoint protection platform is optimized for delivery via Oracle's second-generation global cloud regions. The solution is available through Cybereason and in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace , where customers can search for available applications and services to find the best business solutions for their organizations.

About Cybereason

Cybereason is the champion for today's cyber defenders providing future-ready attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines the industry's top-rated detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen anti-virus (NGAV), and proactive threat hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every element of a Malop (malicious operation). The result: defenders can end cyber attacks from endpoints to everywhere. Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 30 countries. Learn more: https://www.cybereason.com/

About Oracle

Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com .

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

1https://www.cybereason.com/forrester-total-economic-impact-report

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybereason-chooses-oracle-cloud-infrastructure-to-boost-customer-defenses-against-cybersecurity-threats-301196370.html

SOURCE Oracle