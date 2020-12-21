  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
G5 Entertainment releases new match-3 game Mayor Match

December 21, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- G5 Entertainment announces the release of its new free-to-play match-3 puzzle game, Mayor Match, currently only available in the Apple App Store.

In Mayor Match players create and develop a new fully-fledged city by building, constructing, and transforming an empty parcel of land. In this game, players create their dream city by building houses, industrial buildings, urban farms, shopping malls and transit systems, whilst providing quality living conditions for the residents. As players build through the thousands of match-3 levels, they can enjoy the combination of city-building and immersive match-3 gameplay.

As with all new G5 games, Mayor Match has G5 Friends network built-in, making it possible to play with friends.

