Seelos Therapeutics Announces Issuance of a Patent for Trehalose (SLS-005) in Israel

December 21, 2020

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, announced today that it has been issued Israeli patent number 241757 by the State of Israel Patent Office titled: "TREATMENT OF PROTEIN AGGREGATION MYOPATHIC AND NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES BY PARENTERAL ADMINISTRATION OF TREHALOSE".

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

The issued patent covers a method of using trehalose (SLS-005) to treat several neurodegenerative conditions including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Sanfilippo syndrome, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (OPMD), Huntington's disease, spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy (SBMA), dentatomral-pailidoluyssan atrophy (DRPLA), Pick's disease, corticobasal degeneration (CBD), progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), frontotemporal dementia, Parkinson's disease, parkinsonism linked to chromosome 17 (FTDP-17), Alzheimer's disease, and Friedreich ataxia (FA).

Seelos recently received orphan drug designation for SLS-005 in ALS and announced their inclusion in the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial led by the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital.

About Trehalose

Trehalose is a low molecular weight disaccharide (0.342 kDa) that crosses the blood brain barrier, stabilizes proteins, and importantly activates autophagy which is the process that clears material from cells. In several animal models of diseases, associated with abnormal cellular protein aggregation or storage of pathologic material, it has been shown to reduce aggregation of misfolded proteins and reduce accumulation of pathologic material. Trehalose activates autophagy through the activation of Transcription Factor EB (TFEB), a key factor in lysosomal and autophagy gene expression. Activation of TFEB is an emerging therapeutic target for a number of diseases with pathologic accumulation of storage material.

Contact Information
Anthony Marciano
Head of Corporate Communications
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Ave., 12th Fl
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
[email protected]
www.seelostherapeutics.com
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-announces-issuance-of-a-patent-for-trehalose-sls-005-in-israel-301196427.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.


