360 Transit Alliance Joint Venture Selected to Lead Project Controls for Four Toronto Subway Lines

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:NYSE:J) and Stantec – key partners in the 360 Transit Alliance Joint Venture – were selected by Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx to execute a Program Control Services contract for Ontario's four priority projects in the Greater Toronto Area. These include the new Ontario Line, the Scarborough Subway Extension, the Yonge Street North Subway Extension and the Eglinton Crosstown West LRT extension – with a total estimated capital value of $28.5 billion.

360 Transit Alliance will provide project controls that include scheduling, risk management, and quality assurance from multiple offices in Ontario, supported by additional global expertise.

"Increasing access to transit and improving quality of life by reducing daily travel time is important to creating connectivity throughout the Greater Toronto area," says Jacobs Senior Vice President and North Regional Director, Building & Infrastructure Americas Gary Morris. "We can help implement faster and more reliable transit service in all directions across the metro area."

The new Ontario Line will span nearly 16 kilometers and add 15 new stations across the city, from Exhibition Place in the southwest to the Ontario Science Centre in the northeast. The Scarborough Subway Extension will add three stops over 7.8 kilometers to bring the Toronto Transit Commission's existing Line 2 subway service even further into Scarborough. The Eglinton Crosstown West Extension will add seven stops over 9.2 kilometers west of the Crosstown's Mount Dennis Station. The Yonge Street North Subway Extension will also bring the Toronto Transit Commission's existing Line 1 subway service to the cities of Vaughan, Markham and Richmond Hill.

"This is the one of Canada's largest and most technically complex programs and we're pleased that Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx have put their faith in us," said Stantec Senior Principal and Lead Program Controls Manager Tom Baginski. "Once complete, these four projects will positively impact millions of people and will be critical connectors for North America's fastest growing metro region."

