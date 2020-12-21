  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Trucept Launches Full Audit; Aims At OTCQB Uplist

December 21, 2020 | About: OTCPK:TREP +4.55% OTCPK:TREP +4.55%

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2020

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC Pink: TREP) Trucept Inc. has retained RBSM LLP to fully audit its financial records, with plans to uplist its publicly traded stock to the OTCQB. This move gives the company stock the advantage of being quoted by dealers.

TRUCEPT CEO NORMAN TIPTON

Trucept CEO Norman Tipton said the audit should be completed within 90 days. "This is a very exciting time for Trucept and its investors," he said.

RBSM LLP is a certified public accounting firm with operating offices in major cities in the United States, Europe and Asia. The firm provides professional accounting, auditing and tax services to a number of publicly held businesses as well as privately held companies.

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trucept-launches-full-audit-aims-at-otcqb-uplist-301196471.html

SOURCE Trucept Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)