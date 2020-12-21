  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
The Chemours Co (CC) President and CEO Mark P Vergnano Sold $4.2 million of Shares

December 21, 2020 | About: CC +0.81%

President and CEO of The Chemours Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark P Vergnano (insider trades) sold 153,392 shares of CC on 12/18/2020 at an average price of $27.28 a share. The total sale was $4.2 million.

The Chemours Co is a chemical manufacturing company that produces and develops titanium technologies, fluoroproducts and chemical solutions. It also produces refrigerants and industrial resins. The Chemours Co has a market cap of $4.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $26.800000 with and P/S ratio of 0.89. The dividend yield of The Chemours Co stocks is 3.71%. The Chemours Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.30% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with The Chemours Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Mark P Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of CC stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $27.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.76% since.

