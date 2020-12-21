  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) on Behalf of Investors

December 21, 2020 | About: NAS:GDRX +4.66%


Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (“GoodRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: [url="]GDRX[/url]) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.



In September 2020, GoodRx completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling over 39.8 million common shares for $33 per share. GoodRx provides consumers with free information and tools to compare prices for prescription drugs. The Company primarily earns revenue from its prescription transaction fees.



On November 17, 2020, Amazon.com, Inc. (“Amazon”) announced two new pharmacy offerings, a Prime Rx plan and a discount card program, that would directly compete with GoodRx’s platform.



On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $10.51, or 23%, to close at $36.21 per share on November 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors.



If you purchased GoodRx securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at [url="]www.howardsmithlaw.com[/url].



This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005111/en/


