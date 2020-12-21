Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. Announces Change of Control

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTC PINK:LEAS), the Company, is pleased to announce an upcoming change in control of the Company.

The Company has sold assets resulting in the appointment of a new management team. The transition is set to take effect this week. As part of the agreement, certain patents and intellectual properties will remain with departing CEO, Jason Tucker.

New management will make future updates as they become available.



Stated outgoing CEO Jason Tucker: "I want to thank LEAS shareholders for their support during my time with the Company. I believe this change of control is in the best interest of the Company and shareholders to see the Company's full potential realized. I am currently exploring new opportunities in the public markets. I am excited for not only my prospects but the prospects of LEAS. I believe in time, shareholders will appreciate that this was the best decision for all involved. Thank you."

About:

About Strategic Asset Leasing Inc.: LEAS is focused on leveraging technology assets with a focus on the FinTech Industry and Internet of Things (IoT). These are rapidly growing sectors where Strategic will be developing and licensing technologies that will help companies penetrate these markets, increasing shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE: Strategic Asset Leasing, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: