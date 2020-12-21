  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend

December 21, 2020 | About: PBHC +3%

OSWEGO, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas W. Schneider, President/CEO of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc., the bank holding company of Pathfinder Bank ( PBHC) (listing: PathBcp), has announced that the Company has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share on the Company's common and preferred stock, and a cash dividend of $0.06 per notional share for the issued common stock warrant relating to the fiscal quarter ending December 31st, 2020. The dividend will be payable to all shareholders of record on January 15th, 2021 and will be paid on February 5th, 2021.

About Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.
Pathfinder Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank headquartered in Oswego, whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ SmallCap Market; symbol: PBHC, listing: PathBcp). The Bank has ten full service offices located in its market areas consisting of Oswego and Onondaga County and one limited purpose office in Oneida County.

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values, and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products, and services.

CONTACT: Thomas W. Schneider, President & CEO, (315) 343-0057

ti?nf=ODExNTkxMCMzODkxNjQyIzIwOTI1ODk=
11058fc9-0b9f-4204-8195-7b9637882993

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)