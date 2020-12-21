  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
WSGF - Vaycaychella To Discuss Cryptocurrency Strategy In Presentation Tomorrow

December 21, 2020 | About: OTCPK:WSGF +0.84% OTCPK:WSGF +0.84%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") today announced that the integration of cryptocurrency into Vaycaychella's overall peer-to-peer (P2P) sharing economy application (app) connecting short-term rental property buyers with investors is inevitable.

WSGF acquired Vaycaychella earlier this year and is in the process of changing its corporate name to reflect the company's new focus on the Vaycaychella business direction.

"Just look at Square's $1.63 billion in year to date reported Bitcoin revenue and Elon Musk publicly discussing moving Tesla cash to Bitcoin and its clear that cryptocurrency is here to stay and that any new business needs to include a cryptocurrency strategy," said William "Bill" Justice, CEO of WSGF. "A cryptocurrency strategy seems obvious and inevitable for any endeavor focused on introducing an innovation to the investment sector."

WSGF is scheduled to publish an online presentation tomorrow on Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020 with the latest updates on the Company's progress toward launching its Vaycaychella peer-to-peer (P2P) sharing economy application (app) to connect short-term vacation property buyers with investors.

The presentation follows an internal management meeting on Friday with the software development team rolling out the P2P app.

The presentation will include more details on Vaycaychella's approach to including cryptocurrency into the company's overall business strategy.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:
William "Bill" Justice
[email protected]
(800) 871-0376

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wsgf--vaycaychella-to-discuss-cryptocurrency-strategy-in-presentation-tomorrow-301196912.html

SOURCE World Series of Golf, Inc.


