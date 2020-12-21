  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Livent Announces Date of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

December 21, 2020 | About: NYSE:LTHM +6.29%

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 21, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held via live webcast on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. E.T.

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

Instructions for accessing the webcast will be available on the company's Investor Relations website, located at https://ir.livent.com.

About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs approximately 800 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit Livent.com.

The company's investor relations website, located at https://ir.livent.com, should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the company may periodically post important information to the website for investors, including information that the company may wish to disclose publicly for purposes of complying with federal securities laws.

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
[email protected]

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-announces-date-of-2021-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-301196994.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation


