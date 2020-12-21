ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of HMS Holdings Corp.

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Veritas Capital-backed Gainwell Technologies. Stockholders will receive $37.00 for each share of HMS stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $3.4 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

