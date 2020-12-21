5 Financial Companies Boosting Earnings

The following companies have grown their earnings per share over a five-year period. According to the GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator as of Dec. 21, all of them also trade with a margin of safety.

ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.'s (COFS) earnings per share have grown 2.30% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with an 11.29% margin of safety at $31.26 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 15.71. The share price has been as high as $34 and as low as $16.86 in the last year; it is currently 8.06% below its 52-week high and 85.41% above its 52-week low.

The full-service banking institution has a market cap of $243 million and an enterprise value of $139 million.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.17% of outstanding shares.

Camden

The earnings per share of Camden National Corp. (CAC) have grown 13% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 10.88% margin of safety at $35.48 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 9.54. The share price has been as high as $48.48 and as low as $25.74 in the last year; it is currently 26.82% below its 52-week high and 37.84% above its 52-week low.

The banking solutions provider has a market cap of $529 million and an enterprise value of $267 million.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 2.78% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.81% and HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.25%.

First of Long Island

First of Long Island Corp.'s (FLIC) earnings per share have grown 9% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 10.57% margin of safety at $17.93 per share. The price-earnings ratio is $10.80. The share price has been as high as $25.53 and as low as $12.16 in the last year; it is currently 29.77% below its 52-week high and 47.45% above its 52-week low.

The holding company has a market cap of $428 million and an enterprise value of $608 million.

With a 3.16% stake, Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.09% and HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.76%.

First Financial

The earnings per share of First Financial Corp. (THFF) have grown 9.50% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with an 10.18% margin of safety at $38.83 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 10.11. The share price has been as high as $46.93 and as low as $27.62 in the last year; it is currently 17.26% below its 52-week high and 40.59% above its 52-week low.

The financial holding company has a market cap of $532 Million and an enterprise value of $250 Million.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Renaissance Technologies firm with 1.37% of outstanding shares, followed by HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.84% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28%.

Mid Penn

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.'s (MPB) earnings per share have grown 4.30% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 10.04% margin of safety at $24.65 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 9.63. The share price has been as high as $29.88 and as low as $15.5 in the last year; it is currently 17.50% below its 52-week high and 59.03% above its 52-week low.

The company which operates in the financial services domain has a market cap of $207 million and an enterprise value of $289 million.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

