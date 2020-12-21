Hm Payson & Co Buys HP Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Sells Intel Corp, TJX Inc, Medtronic PLC

Portland, ME, based Investment company Hm Payson & Co (Current Portfolio) buys HP Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, D.R. Horton Inc, AbbVie Inc, sells Intel Corp, TJX Inc, Medtronic PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corp, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hm Payson & Co. As of 2020Q3, Hm Payson & Co owns 1030 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,906,353 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 830,145 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 33,969 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 688,581 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.70% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 48,683 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in Casella Waste Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $54.69. The stock is now traded at around $61.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 52,311 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $200.19 and $240.57, with an estimated average price of $216.51. The stock is now traded at around $245.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,991 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.73 and $26.49, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $27.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $97.64 and $109.06, with an estimated average price of $103.98. The stock is now traded at around $117.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,133 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $125.38 and $227.19, with an estimated average price of $176.71. The stock is now traded at around $278.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 837 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in CNB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $18.06, with an estimated average price of $16.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 27,551 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in HP Inc by 9229.92%. The purchase prices were between $16.41 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $24.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,207,665 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc by 33230.39%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $143.13, with an estimated average price of $133.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 169,985 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 80.87%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 811,255 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 2891.49%. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $72.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 190,259 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 40.61%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $103.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 508,508 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 38.96%. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 468,145 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in Bank of Montreal. The sale prices were between $52.13 and $63.75, with an estimated average price of $57.9.

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.47 and $103.38, with an estimated average price of $90.1.

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in IMV Inc. The sale prices were between $2.87 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $4.46.

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $105.36 and $116.66, with an estimated average price of $111.9.

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.59 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $8.3.

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $4.9 and $5.57, with an estimated average price of $5.24.

Hm Payson & Co reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 29.61%. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $46.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Hm Payson & Co still held 940,103 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Hm Payson & Co reduced to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 39.71%. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $67.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Hm Payson & Co still held 571,148 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Hm Payson & Co reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 70.43%. The sale prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $114.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Hm Payson & Co still held 81,487 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Hm Payson & Co reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 34.19%. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $69.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Hm Payson & Co still held 436,409 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Hm Payson & Co reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 36.17%. The sale prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Hm Payson & Co still held 160,153 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Hm Payson & Co reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 40%. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $170.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Hm Payson & Co still held 72,627 shares as of 2020-09-30.