PropTech Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Overwhelmingly Approve Business Combination with Porch.com; Cash Proceeds to Exceed $322 Million Following Transaction Closing

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropTech Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PTAC) (“PropTech” or “PTAC”) today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Porch.com, Inc. ("Porch” of “the Company") and the related proposals at a Special Meeting held for this purpose on December 21, 2020. Holders of 16,859,288 shares of PTAC’s common stock, or 99.99% of the issued and outstanding shares, voted in favor of the transaction. The parties expect the closing of the transaction to occur on December 23, 2020.

Upon closing, the combined company will be renamed "Porch Group, Inc." and its common stock and warrants will begin trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbols "PRCH" and “PRCHW” on Thursday, December 24, 2020. To celebrate the closing, Porch Founder and CEO Matt Ehrlichman will ring the opening bell virtually on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on December 24th.

PTAC also announced that stockholders holding 17,249,600 shares (or 99.99%) elected to retain their common stock. As a result, approximately $173 million will remain in PropTech’s trust account and be released upon the closing of the Business Combination. Including the $150 million fully committed common stock private investment announced with the definitive Business Combination agreement, Porch expects to receive over $322 million in gross proceeds at the closing of the Business Combination.

“We are grateful for our shareholders’ support as we advance our mission to make the home simple, from moving to maintaining and everything in between,” said Porch Founder and CEO Matt Ehrlichman. “With more than $322 million in total liquidity before debt paydown and transaction fees, we have the resources to accelerate our vertical SaaS and reoccurring B2B2C transaction revenue platform. We look forward to a successful public listing, delivering strong shareholder returns, and building a truly great and enduring company.”

Tom Hennessy, chairman, co-CEO and president of PropTech, commented: “We are thrilled about the overwhelmingly strong reception from our shareholders as we officially bring Porch to the public market. We believe Porch will be an enduring public company given its proven revenue model, high gross and contribution margins, and massive total addressable market. This transaction accelerates both near- and long-term growth levers and we believe that Porch can deliver high growth to shareholders for years to come.”

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group , the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 10,500 home services companies such as home inspectors , moving companies , real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance , moving , security , TV/internet , home repair and improvement , and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com .

About PropTech Acquisition Corporation

PropTech Acquisition Corporation is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses focused on real estate technology. For more information, visit proptechacquisition.com.

