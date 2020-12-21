Brown & Brown, Inc. Achieves Major Milestone in the Development of New Daytona Beach Campus

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) today announced that it received a certificate of occupancy from the City of Daytona Beach on Friday, December 18, 2020, for its new office building located at 300 North Beach Street. The new facility is part of an overall campus development that includes 15 acres of land located directly across from the Halifax River. The 11-story building with approximately 225,000 square feet will be the home to four businesses and its corporate headquarters. The building will support up to 900 teammates, once fully occupied, and is part of the company's overall growth plans, which include hiring at least 600 new jobs in Volusia County. The building also contains multiple training rooms that will support Brown & Brown University, a proprietary teammate development platform that supports continuous growth and career expansion. Teammates will begin the transition to working in the new building in early January 2021.



J. Powell Brown stated, "We are extremely excited to move into our new home. This new facility will be a centerpiece for Brown & Brown and will serve as a location to train our teammates and share our culture. The open design will help facilitate collaboration and new ways of working for our teammates. We are a forever company and have been doing this for 81 years. We plan to do it for at least another 80 years, and this building and campus truly demonstrate our commitment to Daytona Beach, the surrounding area, and our teammates."

J. Hyatt Brown commented, “Brown & Brown is very proud to be a participant in the renaissance of downtown Daytona Beach. When I joined the firm in 1959, I would have never envisioned the growth and development of our company.”

R. Andrew Watts stated, "When we started this journey just a little over two years ago, our goal was to create a work environment that engaged our teammates, encouraged collaboration, and provided flexible work environments. We went vertical in July 2019 and received a certificate of occupancy in about 18 months, truly an incredible accomplishment, even with multiple setbacks associated with COVID-19. We are on time, and it would not have been possible without our key partners, including RS&H, Barton Malow, Bomar Construction, Halifax Paving, Zev Cohen & Associates, CBI, and all of the sub-contractors, many of which are from the Volusia County area."

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With more than 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

