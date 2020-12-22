  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Julie Young
Julie Young
US Stocks Close Mostly Lower Monday

S&P 500 down -0.39%

December 22, 2020 | About: MRNA +1.02% PFE -0.56% GS -0.67% ATEX -4.64%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,216.45 on Monday with a gain of 37.40 points or 0.12%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,694.92 for a loss of 14.49 points or -0.39%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 12,742.52 for a loss of 13.12 points or -0.10%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 25.16 for a gain of 3.59 points or 16.64%.

Monday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower Monday. Investors were concerned about reports of a new Coronavirus strain in the UK. Over the weekend, Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) Covid-19 vaccine was cleared for emergency use. Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) vaccine has been approved for use in the European Union.

In other news:

  • Financials led gains for the day
  • Several banks announced buyback plans after the Fed loosened restrictions
  • Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) was up 6.07%
  • The Chicago Fed National Activity Index decreased to 0.27 in November from 1.01
  • The Treasury held auctions for three-month bills at a rate of 0.090% , six-month bills at a rate of 0.090% and 20-year bonds at a rate of 1.470%
  • Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) gained 49.10%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,970.33 for a gain of 0.34 points or 0.017%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,104.60 for a loss of 3.56 points or -0.32%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 13,829.08 for a gain of 64.34 points or 0.47%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 8,887.53 for a loss of 52.39 points or -0.59%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,282.18 for a loss of 5.08 points or -0.22%; the S&P 100 at 1,693.02 for a loss of 2.70 points or -0.16%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,690.26 for a loss of 47.92 points or -0.38%; the Russell 3000 at 2,220.10 for a loss of 6.91 points or -0.31%; the Russell 1000 at 2,092.62 for a loss of 6.99 points or -0.33%; the Wilshire 5000 at 38,693.03 for a loss of 112.70 points or -0.29%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 675.75 for a loss of 5.75 points or -0.84%.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

