Innate Pharma, S.A.: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Innate Pharma, S.A. ( IPHA) investors that acquired shares between March 10, 2020 and September 8, 2020. Investors have until December 22, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.



It is alleged in the complaint that throughout the Class Period, Innate made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Innate presented the results of their various Phase 2 trials as having been within expectations; (2) Innate continued to reassure investors of their eligibility, upon first dosing of Phase 3 trials, for the $100 million payment; (3) Innate failed to timely disclose their renegotiations with AstraZeneca aimed at splitting the $100 million payment into two $50 million payments, which would be partially contingent on performance during the Phase 3 trials; and (4) as a result, Innate’s statements about its operations, business, and prospects, were materially misleading and false and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 22, 2020.

