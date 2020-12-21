  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Declares Cash Distribution

December 21, 2020 | About: NYSE:HQL +0.55%


On December 21, 2020, Tekla Life Sciences Investors declared a special cash distribution of $0.02 per share in order to satisfy annual tax distribution requirements. The record date for the distribution is December 31, 2020 and the payable date is January 6, 2021. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on December 30, 2020.



This distribution will be paid in cash and will be taxable to shareholders in 2020.



Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE: HQL) is a closed-end fund that invests in public and private companies in the life sciences industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the Fund. Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange through any securities broker.



For additional information, please consult [url="]www.teklacap.com[/url] or call (877)-855-3434.

