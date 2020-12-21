ServiceSource Celebrates 10-Year Milestones in Asia and Europe

[url="]ServiceSource+International%2C+Inc.[/url] (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, recently celebrated its longevity in key markets within Asia Pacific and Europe, marked by 10 years of operating in Singapore, Liverpool and Kuala Lumpur.When the company began its global expansion by opening its first international office in Dublin in 2005, it embarked on a strategy to offer 24x7 worldwide coverage to multinational corporations. By serving the expansion and increased presence of market-leading clients in growing international markets, ServiceSource now facilitates B2B sales and commerce in more than 90 percent of the world’s countries.“Over the course of the past decade, we’ve transformed our business from a small private company operating in two countries, to a global market leader and a publicly-traded member of the Russell 2000 Index. Powered by nearly 3,000 employees and covering 45 languages, we are uniquely positioned to serve clients in every major theatre around the globe,” said Gary B. Moore, chairman and chief executive officer, ServiceSource. “Our longevity in Asia Pacific, Japan and Europe gives our clients the resources, expertise, scale, and flexibility they need to pivot to new growth opportunities as market needs shift. We celebrate the ten years of success of our operations in Singapore, Liverpool and Kuala Lumpur and the dedicated service of our nearly 1,000 employees in these markets.”ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) is a global outsourced go-to-market services provider that accelerates B2B digital sales and customer success transformation. Our expert sales professionals, data-powered insights and proven methodologies scale and reimagine customer journey experiences (CJX™) into profitable business outcomes. Backed by more than 20 years of experience, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually, conducting commerce in 45 languages and 178 countries. To learn more about how we design, develop and manage CJX solutions that transform the agility, speed, efficiency and value of our clients’ growth initiatives, visit [url="]www.servicesource.com[/url].[url="]ServiceSource+%0A[/url][url="]LinkedIn+%0A[/url][url="]Twitter[/url]This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to serve the expansion and increased presence of our clients in growing international markets and provide them the resources, expertise, scale, and flexibility our clients need. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions and beliefs, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include that we may be unable to attract and retain the highly skilled employees we need to support our planned growth; changes in market conditions that impact our ability to sell our solutions and/or generate service revenue on our clients’ behalf; general political, economic and market conditions and events; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be obtained online at the Commission’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov[/url]. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.ServiceSource®, and any ServiceSource product or service names or logos above are trademarks of ServiceSource International, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

