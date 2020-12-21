  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend

December 21, 2020 | About: NAS:INBK +2.12%


The Board of Directors of First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share. The dividend will be payable on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020.



The declaration and amount of any future cash dividends will be subject to the sole discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend upon many factors, including the Company’s results of operations, financial condition, capital requirements, regulatory and contractual restrictions, business strategy and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors.



About First Internet Bancorp



First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.3 billion as of September 30, 2020. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services in select geographies. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “INBK” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the Company is available at [url="]www.firstinternetbancorp.com[/url] and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at [url="]www.firstib.com[/url].

