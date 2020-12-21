  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Telos Corporation to Participate in 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

December 21, 2020 | About: TLS +3.52%

ASHBURN, Va., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Corporation ( TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that John B. Wood, CEO and Michele Nakazawa, CFO will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 14, 2021.

Event Details:

23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Date: Thursday, January 14, 2021
Presentation Time: 2:00pm E.T.

To register for the conference and to schedule a meeting with Telos, contact your representative at Needham & Company. The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived for replay on Telos’ investor relations website at https://investors.telos.com/news-and-events/events.

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

Contact:
Mia Damiano
Merritt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (610) 564-6773

Investors:
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (415) 269-2645

