  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Notification of sale of shares by Millicom Executives

December 21, 2020 | About: TIGO -2.28%

Notification of sale of shares by Millicom Executives

Luxembourg, December 21, 2020 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. ( TIGO) announces that:

  • its Chief Information and Technology Officer, Xavier Rocoplan, sold 16,456 shares in the open market at an average price of USD 40.51 per share. Mr. Rocoplan now directly owns 38,623 shares;
  • its Chief Operations Officer – LATAM, Esteban Iriarte, sold 17,822 shares in the open market at an average price of USD 40.23 per share. Mr. Iriarte now directly owns 29,744 shares.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1-786-628-5300
[email protected]





 Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270

[email protected]



Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1-786-628-5303

[email protected]

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment

ti?nf=MTAwMDQ0NzI2MSM0MDA4NDIwOTcjMjAwMT
ad8c96e3-bd7e-4a5e-b170-37f2025e14d7

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)