Danaher Announces Executive Appointment

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced today that Jose-Carlos ("JC") Gutierrez-Ramos has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Danaher. In this role, Dr. Gutierrez-Ramos will have responsibility for helping define Danaher's science and technology strategy across the organization, including facilitating innovation and further development of scientific and technology talent. With this appointment, Dr. Gutierrez-Ramos will become an executive officer of the Company and report directly to Rainer M. Blair, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Blair stated, "JC brings tremendous scientific and technological expertise to Danaher. The depth of his experience combined with his innovation leadership will be important contributions as we continue to build a stronger, better Danaher. We are excited to welcome JC to the Danaher team."

Dr. Gutierrez-Ramos joins Danaher from Abbvie where he served as the Head of Global Drug Discovery and was a member of the executive R&D team. Prior to Abbvie, Dr. Gutierrez-Ramos was President and CEO of Repertoire Immune Medicines and Synlogic, and he previously served in a series of progressively more responsible R&D roles at Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Avidia (Amgen Inc.) and Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Prior to working in the private sector, Dr. Gutierrez-Ramos was a tenure track professor at Harvard Medical School in the Department of Genetics and an Investigator at The Center for Blood Research. He was also a professor for the Spanish Scientific Research Council (CSIC) at the National Center of Biotechnology in Madrid, Spain. He was a scientist and member at the prestigious Basel Institute for Immunology in Basel, Switzerland and a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Max Plank Institute for Immunbiologie in Freiburg, Germany.

Dr. Gutierrez-Ramos earned a Ph.D from the Immunology Department of the Center for Molecular Biology at the Universidad Autonoma de Madrid, Spain and a Bachelor of Science degree, summa cum laude, in Chemistry with a minor in Biochemistry from the Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Spain.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of more than 67,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

