ReWalk Robotics Donates ReStore Exo-Suit to Brooks Rehabilitation to Support Stroke Survivors

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) ("ReWalk" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of robotic medical devices for individuals with lower limb disabilities, today announced it has donated one of its ReStore Exo-suits to Brooks Rehabilitation, located in Jacksonville, Florida. The ReStore will be utilized by the therapy team in one of the the specialized Neuro Recovery Centers to conduct gait training sessions with patients seeking post-stroke rehabilitation.

Brooks combines highly trained clinicians with the latest technologies to advance rehabilitation through innovation and research-based practices. The ReStore Exo-suit is a first of its kind technology which is designed to be versatile and adaptable, allowing it to be used with a broader range of a clinic's stroke rehabilitation patients than previous robotic technologies.

"Being able to offer robotic assistance devices is especially important for patients and clinicians during the COVID-19 crisis to help support public health safety protocols," said Larry Jasinski, ReWalk CEO. "Our ReStore exo-suit is an innovative solution for stroke patients, and we're happy to deliver the device to a leading national care center known for adopting advanced care solutions to help serve their patients."

"As a recognized leader in physical therapy for 50 years, Brooks' sees technology not as a tool, but as a resource to help our clinicians achieve higher quality outcomes during a patient's rehabilitation. Thanks to this donation, we are able to offer our patients additional options for their stroke recovery," said Robert McIver, PT, DPT, NCS, Director of Clinical Technology at Brooks Rehabilitation.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalk's mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the United States, Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit rewalk.com.

ReWalk® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Israel and the United States.

ReStore® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Europe and an allowed trademark in the United States.

About Brooks Rehabilitation

For 50 years, Brooks Rehabilitation, headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., has been a comprehensive source for physical rehabilitation services. As a nonprofit organization, Brooks operates one of the nation's largest inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the U.S. with 160 beds, one of the region's largest home healthcare agencies, over 40 outpatient therapy clinics, a Center for Inpatient Rehabilitation in partnership with Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, the Brooks Rehabilitation Medical Group, two skilled nursing facilities, assisted living and memory care. Brooks will treat more than 55,000 patients through their system of care each year. In addition, Brooks operates the Clinical Research Center, which specializes in research for stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury and more to advance the science of rehabilitation. Brooks also provides many low or no cost community programs and services such as the Brooks Clubhouse, Brooks Aphasia Center and Brooks Adaptive Sports and Recreation to improve the quality of life for people living with physical disabilities. For more information, visit brooksrehab.org. Connect with us via YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

