Walker & Dunlop Hires Multifamily Property Sales Team in Chicago

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has hired a property sales team in Chicago, Illinois, establishing multifamily property sales capabilities focused on Chicago and the surrounding region. Managing Directors, Todd Stofflet and Jason Stevens, and Associate Director Brad Smith are responsible for the marketing and sales of multifamily assets in Chicago and throughout the Midwest and bring a track record of exceptional client service to the Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales (WDIS) platform. Despite the commercial real estate market disruption experienced in 2020, Walker & Dunlop has continued to invest in its property sales platform, adding net nine brokers to WDIS year to date.

Kris Mikkelsen, WDIS Executive Vice President, commented, "As we recently laid out in our Drive to '25 growth objectives, we are extremely focused on continuing to build out our property sales footprint across the United States with the very best people in the industry. Adding top talent like Todd, Brad, and Jason, who have deep client relationships and incredible reputations in the market, will be the key to our success in growing our annual property sales volume to $25 billion by 2025. We are very excited to welcome this team to Walker & Dunlop."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Messrs. Stofflet, Stevens, and Smith were responsible for multifamily brokerage at Cushman & Wakefield, where they established a client base of some of the most prominent institutional owners of commercial real estate in the country. The team has been involved in a combined $3.2 billion of property sales during their careers.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the multifamily property sales space and continues to expand its capabilities and reach across the United States. The company has more than doubled the size of its property sales team since the end of 2018 with the addition of new offices in Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, the New York Metropolitan area, Philadelphia, Portland, and San Diego. Walker & Dunlop is focused on growing this platform to complement its national mortgage banking footprint. To learn more about our property sales capabilities, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 950+ professionals in 41 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

