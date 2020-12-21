Echo Global Logistics Celebrates 15th Anniversary

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, is celebrating its 15th anniversary. As a leading third-party logistics provider (3PL), Echo uses its unique combination of industry expertise, best-in-class technology, and award-winning customer service to simplify transportation management for its clients and carrier partners. Since its founding in 2005, Echo has moved more than 26 million shipments across the country and the world.

Echo has built strong partnerships with over 50,000 carriers, creating a robust network that allows the company to move more than 16,000 shipments every single day for its more than 35,000 clients. With its multimodal transportation solutions, Echo serves corporations of all sizes, including small and medium-sized businesses as well as Fortune 500 companies.

"The trust and credibility we've built in a highly competitive industry are testaments to our expert logistics professionals, industry-leading technology, and exceptional service," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Since Echo's founding, these strengths have set us apart from our competitors, allowing us to provide our clients and carrier partners with the best solutions for their unique needs. We look forward to continuing to simplify transportation management for years to come."

Echo's commitment to technological innovation over the last 15 years has allowed the company to continuously serve its clients and carriers in new and better ways. With its proprietary technology that leverages the latest in AI, machine learning, and advanced load matching algorithms, Echo has created one of the most flexible and robust transportation management systems (TMS) available today.

Echo's industry-leading technology streamlines shippers' and carriers' operations, allowing them more time to focus on their core businesses. For example, EchoShip, the company's self-service shipping platform, consolidates and simplifies shipping by enabling clients to quote, book, ship, track, and manage invoices. Likewise, EchoDrive®, its web portal and mobile app for carriers, provides real-time access to search, bid, book, manage, track, and get paid on freight hauled for Echo.

"Echo was founded 15 years ago with the idea that by leveraging technology, we can continuously improve efficiency within the logistics industry," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "Over the years, we built out our best-in-class technology to streamline the freight marketplace. Today, we continue to make significant investments in our technology and people to ensure that Echo is easy to do business with by providing access to the best tools and most insightful experts in the business."

Through the years, Echo has received many awards for its performance as a third-party logistics provider, including being voted the #1 3PL in Inbound Logistics' Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards for the last four years in a row. Echo has also been recognized for its industry-leading technology, its positive workplace culture, and its commitment to sustainability. In addition, Echo earned three ISO certifications for its quality management system, medical device quality management system, and environmental management system, a unique achievement in the 3PL sector.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

