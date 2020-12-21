  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. Announces Upcoming Automatic Unit Separation

December 21, 2020 | About: NAS:BREZU -0.43%

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BREZU) (the "Company") announced today that, on December 23, 2020, the Company's units will no longer trade, and that the Company's common stock, rights, and redeemable warrants, which together comprise the units will commence trading separately. The common stock, rights, and warrants will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade with the ticker symbols "BREZ", "BREZR" and "BREZW", respectively. This is a mandatory and automatic separation, and no action is required by the holders of units.

Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one right, and one redeemable warrant. Each right entitles the holder to receive one-twentieth of one share of common stock upon the Company's consummation of an initial business combination, and each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. In the separation, unit owners will receive the number of shares of common stock, the number of rights, and the number of redeemable warrants underlying such units.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on a business combination with a company in the energy industry in North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the risk factors section of the prospectus used in connection with the Company's initial public offering. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breeze-holdings-acquisition-corp-announces-upcoming-automatic-unit-separation-301197114.html

SOURCE Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp.


