STAG Industrial Achieves Improved GRESB Rating

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:NYSE:STAG) today announced that it has achieved a score of 'B' from GRESB as a result of their 2020 Public Disclosure assessment.

GRESB is an entity which launched in 2009 that provides a consistent and standard ranking system to evaluate and compare corporate ESG efforts in the real estate industry. For the second year in a row, the Company has improved upon its annual GRESB Public Disclosure score. This 'B' in 2020 compares favorably to the average score of 'C' for all of the companies rated by GRESB. STAG Industrial, Inc. is ranked second out of the nine industrial companies rated by GRESB.

"We are proud to receive this score, not for the score itself, but for the recognition that we are doing the 'right' things in this area," stated Jeff Sullivan, General Counsel of the Company. "We join with our shareholders and other interested parties in recognizing the importance of ESG advancement in today's world."

About STAG Industrial, Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio consists of 462 buildings in 38 states with approximately 92.3 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "project" or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as updated by the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company's expectations will be realized. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stag-industrial-achieves-improved-gresb-rating-301197139.html

SOURCE STAG Industrial, Inc.