Kinsale Capital Group Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; The Simply Good Foods Company to Join S&P SmallCap 600

PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020
NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, December 29:
- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASD: KNSL) will replace Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE: TCO) in the S&P MidCap 400 and The Simply Good Foods Company (NASD: SMPL) will replace Kinsale Capital Group (NASD: KNSL) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 / 100 constituent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is acquiring Taubman Centers in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
Dec. 29, 2020
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Kinsale Capital Group
KNSL
Financials
Dec. 29, 2020
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Taubman Centers
TCO
Real Estate
Dec. 29, 2020
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
The Simply Good Foods Co
SMPL
Consumer Staples
Dec. 29, 2020
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Kinsale Capital Group
KNSL
Financials
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]
Media Inquiries
[email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kinsale-capital-group-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-the-simply-good-foods-company-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301197145.html
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices