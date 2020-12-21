Globe Life Inc. Declares Dividend

PR Newswire
MCKINNEY, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $.1875 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of the close of business of the Company's transfer agent on January 8, 2021. The dividend will be paid on February 1, 2021.
Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct response, and exclusive and independent agencies.
