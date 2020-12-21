  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Globe Life Inc. Declares Dividend

December 21, 2020 | About: NYSE:GL -0.6%

PR Newswire

MCKINNEY, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020

MCKINNEY, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $.1875 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of the close of business of the Company's transfer agent on January 8, 2021. The dividend will be paid on February 1, 2021.

Globe Life (PRNewsfoto/Globe Life)

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct response, and exclusive and independent agencies.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-life-inc-declares-dividend-301197113.html

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)