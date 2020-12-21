Towerview Llc Buys Mack-Cali Realty Corp, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc, Five Point Holdings LLC, Sells Far Point Acquisition Corp, Dell Technologies Inc, Dow Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Towerview Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Mack-Cali Realty Corp, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc, Five Point Holdings LLC, sells Far Point Acquisition Corp, Dell Technologies Inc, Dow Inc, Macerich Co, MediaCo Holding Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Towerview Llc. As of 2020Q3, Towerview Llc owns 20 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FPH,

FPH, Added Positions: TRC, CLI, EIGR, GASS,

TRC, CLI, EIGR, GASS, Reduced Positions: LE, MAC, MDIA,

LE, MAC, MDIA, Sold Out: FPAC, DELL, DOW,

For the details of TOWERVIEW LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/towerview+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) - 3,782,503 shares, 41.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% Corning Inc (GLW) - 900,000 shares, 22.38% of the total portfolio. Saga Communications Inc (SGA) - 1,170,000 shares, 17.85% of the total portfolio. Lands' End Inc (LE) - 547,500 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19% Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) - 1,450,000 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio.

Towerview Llc initiated holding in Five Point Holdings LLC. The purchase prices were between $4.17 and $5.5, with an estimated average price of $4.85. The stock is now traded at around $0.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Towerview Llc added to a holding in Mack-Cali Realty Corp by 33.52%. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 140,200 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Towerview Llc added to a holding in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc by 54.84%. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Towerview Llc sold out a holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.32.

Towerview Llc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $51.77 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $61.47.

Towerview Llc sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Towerview Llc reduced to a holding in Macerich Co by 66.67%. The sale prices were between $6.72 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $7.87. The stock is now traded at around $10.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Towerview Llc still held 5,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Towerview Llc reduced to a holding in MediaCo Holding Inc by 47.37%. The sale prices were between $2.3 and $7, with an estimated average price of $4.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Towerview Llc still held 5,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.