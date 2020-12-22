Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Launches New Annual Wellness Visit Product and Announces New US Contract

HAMILTON, Ontario, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, today announced that it has launched a new Annual Wellness Visit Support service and signed a contract with its first client to subscribe to this service.



“We’re excited to be launching our new service to help Primary Care Providers complete Annual Wellness Visits (AWV) using our Telemedicine platform and Care Management Center, and to have signed our first contract to provide this service,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “Physicians across the US are facing overwhelming workloads due to COVID, and now flu season. We launched this new service based on demand from our clients, many of whom have been so busy this year that they have only been able to complete 50% of the Annual Wellness Visits they would normally provide. Annual Wellness Visits are a significant revenue stream for our clients, and these regular health checks are critical to ensuring proactive care for their patients. By having our Care Management Center complete the Health Risk Assessment component of the Annual Wellness Visit and using our Telemedicine platform for virtual visits, clinicians can dramatically increase their capacity to provide these vital annual health checks. We are already starting to conduct the Health Risk Assessments and scheduling virtual visits for patients as of this week, and we expect many of our other existing clients to subscribe to this new service in 2021. Reliq‘s revenue per AWV is $70 USD.”

About Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF.

