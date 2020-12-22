  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Mr. Li Weiguo, Chairman of Oriental Yuhong, Claims a Place in Harvard Business Review's List of 100 Best-Performing CEOs in China

December 22, 2020 | About: SZSE:002271 +2.55%

BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Business Review recently released the list of 100 Best-Performing CEOs in China, with Mr. Li Weiguo, Chairman of Oriental Yuhong, coming in at NO.15 on the list, moving up 26 spots from 2019's list.

The average tenure of the CEOs on the list this year reaches 15 years, with the average total shareholder return during the tenure at 1882%, and the average annual return rate at 114.8%. An important feature of the list of 100 Best-Performing CEOs in China is long-termism. The value of the 100 best-performing CEOs not only lies in their outstanding business performances, but also in their dedication and courage in the face of crisis and challenges. What the CEOs on the list share in common is that they can stick to long-termism in the face of crisis and continue to enhance corporate value.

Oriental Yuhong always adheres to long-termism and upholds long-term values. By consolidating fundamental inner capacities, enhancing technological research and development, improving strategic focus, and continuously strengthening the advantages of products, services, technology, resources, and brands, Oriental Yuhong will build its core competitiveness through high-quality development.

This year reportedly marks the fifth time that the Chinese edition of the Harvard Business Review releases its list of 100 Best-Performing CEOs in China. The list continues to focus on the capacities of companies and entrepreneurs to solve key problems in times of uncertainty. The publication and publicity of the list shed light on the wisdom of management, and provides reference for the vast majority of Chinese companies.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mr-li-weiguo-chairman-of-oriental-yuhong-claims-a-place-in-harvard-business-reviews-list-of-100-best-performing-ceos-in-china-301197250.html

SOURCE Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd.


