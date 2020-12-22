  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Skanska to build new office building in London, UK, for GBP 180M, about SEK 2 billion

December 22, 2020 | About: OTCPK:SKBSY -6.48%

PR Newswire

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Dec. 22, 2020

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with British Land PLC to build Blossom Street, London. The contract is worth GBP 180M, about SEK 2 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Europe in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Skanska will construct about 46,300 square meters of commercial, retail, public realm and residential units, as well as install the mechanical, electrical and public health services for the development.

The building is targeting environmental standards to achieve BREEAM excellent.

Construction work starts in early 2021 and is scheduled to complete in 2023.

Skanska is one of the leading development and construction companies in Europe. Outside the Nordics, the company has operations in building construction and civil engineering in Poland, Czech Republic & Slovakia and the UK. Skanska develops commercial properties in select home markets in Poland, Czech Republic, Romania and Hungary, while residential development is active in Poland, Czech Republic and in the UK with the BoKlok concept. In 2019, Skanska had sales of SEK 33 billion and about 11,700 employees in its European operations outside the Nordics.

For further information please contact:

Kevin Perlmutter, Head of Corporate Communications, Skanska UK, tel +44 7968 221160
Olof Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 67 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-to-build-new-office-building-in-london--uk--for-gbp-180m--about-sek-2-billion,c3260334

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-to-build-new-office-building-in-london-uk-for-gbp-180m-about-sek-2-billion-301197301.html

SOURCE Skanska


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)