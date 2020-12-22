3 Stocks Growing Earnings Fast

The S&P 500 saw its trailing 12-month real earnings per share (EPS) grow by approximately 1% on average every year over the past five years. The index's share price ($3,694.92 as of Monday) increased by approximately 79.3% over the past five years through Dec. 21.

Thus, investors may want to consider HDFC Bank Ltd ADR (NYSE:HDB), Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF), as these companies have beaten the S&P 500 in terms of a higher five-year annual EPS growth rate over the period in question.

HDFC Bank Ltd ADR

The Mumbai, India-based bank with operating activities in India, Bahrain, Dubai and Hong Kong saw its trailing 12-month EPS without non-recurring items (NRI) increase by 16% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price soared 126.6% over the past five years to trade at $68.35 at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a 52-week range of $29.50 to $70.95 and a price-earnings ratio of 26.25.

Among the top fund holders of the company, JPMORGAN CHASE & CO is the leader with 2% of shares outstanding. It is followed by WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT/CA with 1.36% of shares outstanding and MORGAN STANLEY with 0.86% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a buy recommendation rating with an average target price of $58.82 per share.

Exact Sciences Corp

The Madison, Wisconsin-based provider of cancer screening and diagnostic test solutions to hospitals and other healthcare organizations in the U.S. and internationally saw its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI increase by 11.8% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price closed at $141.04 on Monday, representing a more than a 15-fold increase from five years ago. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a 52-week range of $35.25 to $142.90 and no price-earnings ratio due to the recent net loss.

PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ dominates the group of top fund holders with 13.33% of shares outstanding. It is followed by The Vanguard Group Inc. with 8.93% of shares outstanding and Blackrock Inc. with 5.18% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a buy recommendation rating with an average target price of $151.50 per share.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd

The Los Angeles, California-based provider of nutrition solutions in North America and internationally saw its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI increase by 3.3% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price increased by nearly 73% over the past five years to trade at $47.74 at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a 52-week range of $20.73 to $52.89 and a price-earnings ratio of 18.5.

Amid the top fund holders of the company, Carl Icahn is the leader with 16.86% of shares outstanding. The guru is followed by Capital Research Global Investors with 15.13% of shares outstanding and Jim Simons with 9.03% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a buy recommendation rating with an average target price of $65 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

