  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

VSBLTY PARTNERS WITH WESTROCK TO BRING DIGITALLY-INTEGRATED DISPLAYS, ADVANCED ANALYTICS TO LEADING CPGs & RETAILERS

December 22, 2020 | About: VSBGF +6.56%

Reinvented Retail Displays Enhance Customer Experience and Increase ROI

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) ( VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a major supplier of security and retail marketing technology, today announced the signing of a partnership agreement with WestRock, a leading provider of differentiated paper, packaging, display and other marketing solutions.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ combines motion graphics and interactive brand messaging.

In making the announcement, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “We are proud to partner with one of America’s leading retail display and signage companies. Our software technology—which uses artificial intelligence combined with machine learning—enables consumers to interact with WestRock’s enhanced retail displays to engage in a rich, immersive experience through the integration of evolving digital technologies that we know increases conversion.”

In addition, Hutton explained that with this advanced technology message content can be specifically designed for individual viewing based on age, gender, sentiment, location and day-parts, while at the same time capturing valuable data on consumer traffic, engagement, dwell time and interaction at point of purchase. VSBLTY’s proprietary software platform, DataCaptor, gives retailers and brands instant information. DataCaptor measures all elements of the path to purchase using advanced optics to provide objective, real-time, qualitative measurements and analysis in retail.

He added, “As retailers catch up with the innovation that has mainly been spearheaded and funded by major brand advertisers, WestRock and VSBLTY are working together to ensure flawless, turnkey deployments of new, high-impact, digital displays across the retail landscape in North America, providing robust growth opportunities for both companies.

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x251

[email protected]

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

[email protected]

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) ( VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About WestRock

WestRock (: WRK) partners with its customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

CONTACT: Courtney James, 470-328-6397

[email protected]

ti?nf=ODExNjEwNiMzODkyMTgwIzIxODM1MDg=
9b239236-266b-499d-9bc2-51b3efa3db4d
LINDA ROSANIO
VSBLTY, INC
609-472-0877
[email protected]

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)