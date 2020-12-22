VSBLTY PARTNERS WITH WESTROCK TO BRING DIGITALLY-INTEGRATED DISPLAYS, ADVANCED ANALYTICS TO LEADING CPGs & RETAILERS

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) ( VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a major supplier of security and retail marketing technology, today announced the signing of a partnership agreement with WestRock, a leading provider of differentiated paper, packaging, display and other marketing solutions.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ combines motion graphics and interactive brand messaging.

In making the announcement, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “We are proud to partner with one of America’s leading retail display and signage companies. Our software technology—which uses artificial intelligence combined with machine learning—enables consumers to interact with WestRock’s enhanced retail displays to engage in a rich, immersive experience through the integration of evolving digital technologies that we know increases conversion.”

In addition, Hutton explained that with this advanced technology message content can be specifically designed for individual viewing based on age, gender, sentiment, location and day-parts, while at the same time capturing valuable data on consumer traffic, engagement, dwell time and interaction at point of purchase. VSBLTY’s proprietary software platform, DataCaptor, gives retailers and brands instant information. DataCaptor measures all elements of the path to purchase using advanced optics to provide objective, real-time, qualitative measurements and analysis in retail.

He added, “As retailers catch up with the innovation that has mainly been spearheaded and funded by major brand advertisers, WestRock and VSBLTY are working together to ensure flawless, turnkey deployments of new, high-impact, digital displays across the retail landscape in North America, providing robust growth opportunities for both companies.

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) ( VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About WestRock

WestRock (: WRK) partners with its customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

