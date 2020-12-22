  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Constellium Appoints Jean-Christophe Deslarzes as Advisor to the Board of Directors

December 22, 2020 | About: CSTM -3.21%

PARIS, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (: CSTM) today announced that Mr. Jean-Christophe Deslarzes will be appointed as a Special Advisor to the Board of Directors in January 2021. The Board expects to put forward the nomination of Mr. Deslarzes as a Non-Executive Director at the Company’s Annual General Meeting to be held in 2021.

Jean-Christophe Deslarzes has been a member of the Board of Directors of The Adecco Group since April 2015 and Chairman of the Board since April 2020. Mr. Deslarzes has also been Chairman of the Board of Directors of ABB India Limited since February 2018.

Mr. Deslarzes began his career in 1991 as a tax and legal consultant at Arthur Andersen in Switzerland. From 1994 to 2010, he worked at Rio Tinto and its predecessor companies, Alcan and Alusuisse, in human resources and general management roles in Europe and Canada, including as Senior Vice President Human Resources and member of the Executive Committee of Alcan Group as well as President and CEO, Downstream Aluminium Businesses, Rio Tinto, based in Canada. He served as Chief Human Resources and Organization Officer and member of the Executive Board at Carrefour Group, based in France, from 2010 to 2013 and most recently as Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Executive Committee of ABB Group, based in Zurich, Switzerland, from 2013 to 2019.

A Swiss national, Jean-Christophe Deslarzes holds a master’s degree in Law from the University of Fribourg, Switzerland.

About Constellium

Constellium (: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.9 billion of revenue in 2019.

Ryan Wentling – Investor Relations
Phone: +1 (443) 988-0600
[email protected]		Delphine Dahan-Kocher – Communications
Phone: +1 443 420 7860
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODExNTkwMiMzODkxNjA5IzIwODYxNzg=
0414473c-4d5c-41c4-b0de-c2fa30754759

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)