Option Care Health to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

December 22, 2020 | About: OPCH -1.07%

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health Inc. (“Option Care Health”) ( OPCH), the nation’s largest independent national provider of home and alternate site infusion services, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021. John Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Shapiro, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at 3:40 p.m. EST. A replay of the presentation will be available at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 5,000 teammates, including approximately 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates.

Comments

