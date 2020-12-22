  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Hormel Foods Opens its Newest Production Facility

December 22, 2020

Papillion Foods will make salami and dry sausage products under the Columbus® Craft Meats brand as well as the company's iconic Hormel® brand

AUSTIN, Minn., Dec 22, 2020

AUSTIN, Minn., Dec 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, announced the opening of its newest production facility, Papillion Foods, located in Papillion, Neb., which will make dry sausage products for the company.

Hormel Foods opens its newest production facility, Papillion Foods. The new location will make salami and dry sausage products under the Columbus® Craft Meats brand as well as the company’s iconic Hormel® brand.

"We are excited to be opening up this facility to not only help meet the demand for our branded sausage products, but also provide fantastic career opportunities in our community," said Ed Finnegan, Papillion Foods plant manager. "We've been able to hire a great team thus far and are looking to welcome even more to our family at Papillion Foods."

Papillion Foods is a 535,000-square-foot facility that Hormel Foods significantly renovated to become a state-of-the-art food processing facility that includes the latest sustainability processes, such as automated guided vehicles for product transport throughout the plant, automatic rack assists for lifting objects and LED lighting with motion sensors.

The company will hire nearly 350 team members during the first year of its operations, with the majority being hired locally to fill the open positions.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 12th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

