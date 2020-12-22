En+ Group joins SDG Ambition and publishes its 2020 SDG Report

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a further boost to En+ Group's industry-leading sustainability strategy, the world's leading producer of low-carbon aluminium and largest private sector generator of hydropower announces that it has joined UN Global Compact's first ever SDG Ambition accelerator.

In the six months accelerator programme to June 2021, En+ will establish a pathway to fully embed the Group's eight priority UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its sustainability strategy.

Recognising that the world is not progressing towards the SDGs at the pace and scale needed, the accelerator aims to challenge and support companies in setting ambitious corporate targets and accelerating integration of the SDGs into core business management. Through the Global Compact Local Networks in 60+ countries, participants will assess their current performance, identify risk areas, discover new opportunities across business units and functions and take ambitious business action towards achieving the SDGs. En+ Group has been a member of the UN Global Compact's Russian Local Network since September 2019, where it has worked alongside peer companies to promote the Sustainable Development agenda and the SDGs in Russia. The Group's Director for Sustainable Development, Anton Butmanov, was elected to the Board of the Russian Local Network in 2020.

The Group also announces the publication of its 2020 SDG Report. The annually published report provides a detailed update on the Group's programmes and initiatives to maximize its contribution to the UN SDGs. It fully reflects En+ Group's commitment to providing its stakeholders with best-in-class disclosure and transparency on its sustainability initiatives.

The 2020 SDG report can be viewed on En+ Group's website – see link.

Lord Barker of Battle, Executive Chairman of En+ Group, said:

"I am delighted that En+ Group has joined the first ever SDG Ambition accelerator. This further solidifies the Group's commitment to integrating these important, common goals as core to our business strategy.

I am also pleased to present the results of our ongoing sustainability initiatives in our 2020 SDG Report. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, over the last 12 months we have doubled down on our work to protect our people and the natural environment, and make a meaningful contribution to the achievement of the SDGs."

En+ Group's drive to lead the transition to a low-carbon economy, its protection of the natural environment and determination to improve the lives and wellbeing of employees and local communities around the world are reflected its eight adopted goals: 3 - Good Health and Well Being, 6 - Clean Water and Sanitation, 7 – Affordable and Clean Energy, 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth, 12 – Responsible Consumption and Production, 13 – Climate Action, 15 – Life on Land, 17 – Partnerships.

About EN+ Group

En+ Group is the world's leading international vertically integrated aluminium and power producer. The Company combines power plants with a total installed capacity of 19.6 GW (including 15.1 GW of hydro power assets), and 3.9 mt of annual aluminium production capacity (through a controlling stake in RUSAL, the world's largest aluminium producer ex-China in 2018) which is the major consumer of En+ Group's hydroelectricity.

About SDG Ambition

SDG Ambition is an accelerator initiative that aims to challenge and support participating companies of the UN Global Compact in setting ambitious corporate targets and accelerating integration of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into core business management. SDG Ambition enables companies to move beyond incremental progress and step-up transformative change – unlocking business value, building business resilience, and enabling long-term growth.

https://unglobalcompact.org/take-action/sdg-ambition

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/en-group-joins-sdg-ambition-and-publishes-its-2020-sdg-report-301197483.html

SOURCE En+ Group