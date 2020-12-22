MIND Technology, Inc. Announces New GM At Klein

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) ("MIND" or the "Company") today announced that Michael A. Williams has been named General Manager at its Klein unit located in Salem, NH, following the retirement of Frank Cobis.

Guy Malden, MIND's Co-CEO and Executive Vice President of Marine Systems, stated, "We are excited to have Mike Williams join us as our General Manager in Salem. Mike's breadth and depth of experience will provide the leadership to continue growing our business and to deliver innovative new systems and products that allow our customers to meet their challenging mission requirements."

Williams has more than 35 years of technical and business management experience covering a broad range of technologies and industries including aerospace and defense, commercial aerospace, homeland security, and medical. He held various roles with Lockheed Martin leading advanced technology development for a wide range of platforms, with his last post as the systems engineering lead for the F-35 program. After Lockheed, Williams managed the radio frequency countermeasures unit for BAE Systems before becoming the VP of Engineering for Elbit, SVP of Engineering for American Science & Technology, and SVP of Engineering for Protom International. Williams holds bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering and a master's degree in engineering management.

Malden added, "We would like to thank Frank Cobis, who has retired after 15 years with Klein, for the significant contributions he has made to Klein's evolution. We sincerely appreciate his service and wish him the very best in his retirement."

ABOUT MIND TECHNOLOGY

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND Technology has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia and the United Kingdom. Its Klein and Seamap units design, manufacture and sell specialized, high performance sonar and seismic equipment. For more information, visit http://mind-technology.com.

