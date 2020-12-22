  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Mezzan Holding collaborates with TABASCO® Brand maker McIlhenny Co. to produce salty snacks for Gulf market

December 22, 2020 | About: KUW:MEZZAN +0%

Available in three GCC markets--Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia

PR Newswire

KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait, Dec. 22, 2020

KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mezzan Holding KSC's (BKSC: Mezzan), one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of food, beverage, FMCG and healthcare products in the Gulf, launched a product in collaboration with the global company McIlhenny, the makers of TABASCO® Brand.

Limited edition KITCO Stix spiced with TABASCO Brand Flavor

Under the agreement, Mezzan Holding through its subsidiaries will manufacture and distribute to Gulf markets the limited edition KITCO Stix spiced with TABASCO® Brand Flavor. The exclusive product is now available across hypermarkets, supermarkets and minimarts in three Gulf markets, namely Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Mezzan Holding CEO, Mr. Garry Walsh said: "We are excited about the collaboration with McIlhenny Co, the makers of TABASCO® Brand. It is a unique addition to Mezzan's foodstuff portfolio as it expands our capabilities and showcases our versatile, world-class operations. Both our KITCO Stix products and McIlhenny Company's TABASCO® Brand products are recognized for quality across Gulf markets for generations. Continuing to enrich our product portfolio, we look forward to more collaborations with McIlhenny Co and other quality brands for Gulf consumers to enjoy."

Working with some of the world's biggest brands, Mezzan operates state-of-the-art production facilities in Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, KSA and Afghanistan and operates some of the largest warehouses and storage facilities in the Gulf. Mezzan's subsidiaries' currently manufacture and distribute over 34,000 SKUs for leading global brands in the Gulf region.

Mezzan Holding is a leading Gulf producer and distributor of a wide variety of salty snacks including natural potato chips, corn puffs, tortilla chips, gourmet snacks, veggie chips and more. The company's product portfolio features a range of flavors by recognized brands such as Nice, Stix, Kettle Cooked, Bliss, Bites, Cocktail, Flips, Frites, Spiralz, Karara, Mexita, Peanuts and Popcorn.

About Mezzan Holding:
Mezzan Holding is a 75-year-old company that was listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange in the second quarter of 2015. The company is headquartered in Kuwait with direct operational activities in Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan and Afghanistan.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mezzan-holding-collaborates-with-tabasco-brand-maker-mcilhenny-co-to-produce-salty-snacks-for-gulf-market-301197353.html

SOURCE Mezzan Holding KSC


