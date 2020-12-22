  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

First Reliance Bancshares Announces Executive Leadership Changes

December 22, 2020 | About: OTCPK:FSRL +0%

Latest Moves Highlight Bank's Focus on Future Growth Across the Region

PR Newswire

FLORENCE, S.C., Dec. 22, 2020

FLORENCE, S.C., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares has appointed Robert F. Dozier, Jr. to the dual roles of President of the holding company, First Reliance Bancshares Inc. and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of First Reliance Bank. In addition, the bank also promoted Charles H. (Chuck) Stuart to President of First Reliance Mortgage, a division of First Reliance Bank.

First Reliance Bancshares

This is the latest stage of what CEO Rick Saunders describes as the creation of a "leadership team of unprecedented depth, insight and capability" in the bank's two decades of business.

Previously serving as First Reliance Bank's Chief Banking Officer since January 2020, Dozier has more than 31 years of financial services experience. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer of Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, and President and COO of Columbia, South Carolina-based Homeowners Mortgage.

"Robert has already made a remarkable impact on our business since joining the bank at the beginning of 2020. Both in thought leadership and strategic insight, his efforts have us better positioned for growth than ever before," Saunders said. "His commitment to drive future growth while retaining the culture of excellence that our associates and customers expect is what we need to become a leading bank and regional presence across the Carolinas."

Chuck Stuart brings over 20 years of banking experience. Having joined First Reliance over five years ago, he has helped grow mortgage income to record levels across the Carolinas. Previously Stuart was Senior Vice President of Mortgage Banking at Harbor National Bank.

"The mortgage business has been the shining star of our already remarkable year, accounting for a large percentage of our non-interest income and overall net income, and I see that continuing," Saunders said.

Saunders said these changes are the latest step in a broader holistic effort to position the bank for "transformational growth." As it continues to attract industry-proven leadership, develop technological advancements, and expand into new markets, he expects to see corresponding growth in income and other areas in fiscal 2021.

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank, reported record net income and earnings in the 3rd Quarter 2020. "Our record performance this last year is based upon conservative fiscal strategy and a continued commitment to our customers," Saunders added. "We will work to provide more offerings to our customers through unmatched customer service and across new markets. This is our recipe for success and growth across both South and North Carolina."

About First Reliance: Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $781 million. The Company employs more than 170 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers lives better, its founding principle. In addition to offering a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations, First Reliance offers two unique community-customers programs: Hometown Heroes, a package of benefits for those serving our communities and Check N Save, an outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked. We also offer a full suite of digital banking services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and are open on most traditional holidays.

Additional information is available on the company's website: www.firstreliance.com.

Contact:
Jeffrey A. Paolucci, EVP & CRO
(888) 543-5510
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-reliance-bancshares-announces-executive-leadership-changes-301197137.html

SOURCE First Reliance Bancshares, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)