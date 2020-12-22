OTC Markets Group Inc. Announces Resignation of Bea Ordonez, Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), today announced the resignation of Bea Ordonez as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 6, 2021. Ms. Ordonez resigns from her position to join a regional bank as their CFO.

"Bea has been a dedicated member of our senior management team throughout her five-year tenure. She has built an exceptional finance and accounting team who will continue to support our ongoing operations and reporting. On behalf of the entire company, I want to thank Bea for her leadership and wish her continued success in her new role," said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

OTC Markets Group is pleased to announce that Antonia Georgieva will be joining the company as Chief Financial Officer, beginning January 4, 2021.

Ms. Georgieva brings more than 17 years of M&A and capital markets experience in both fintech and financial services. Her previous roles included Managing Director at BMO Capital Markets' Technology and Business Services and Financial Institutions Groups, and, most recently, a Partner at Drake Star Partners covering the fintech sector.

"We are excited to welcome Antonia to our senior management team," said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe her background and expertise gleaned throughout her career in investment banking will be an asset to the company, helping us expand our offerings, wisely invest our shareholder capital and find new ways to propel our business forward."

As Chief Financial Officer, Georgieva will be responsible for overseeing the firm's financial and reporting obligations, as well as leading the evaluation of M&A and other corporate development opportunities.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-inc-announces-resignation-of-bea-ordonez-chief-financial-officer-301197288.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.