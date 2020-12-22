DarioHealth Announces Agreement with Presbyterian Medical Services for Remote Patient Monitoring

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today that the Company has entered into an agreement to provide its remote patient monitoring (RPM) solution to Presbyterian Medical Services, one of the largest integrated healthcare systems in the State of New Mexico, effective January 1, 2021. The selection of DarioHealth followed a rigorous request for proposal (RFP) process in which Dario's RPM solution was evaluated alongside several other digital therapeutics platforms.

The partnership between Dario and Presbyterian Medical Services will provide patients living with chronic conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension, access to Dario's next-generation AI-powered digital therapeutics tools and quality care that will help them improve their health and enable more frequent and meaningful interactions with their healthcare providers.

"We are very pleased to partner with Presbyterian Medical Services in their mission to provide the best possible care to their patients. Adding Dario's RPM solution with personalized digital journeys can engage patients and help them manage their chronic conditions while giving providers tools that enable remote patient monitoring, greater data, and interaction with their patients. Dario's solution has demonstrated that it can assist patients in achieving improved health outcomes," stated Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North America. "With healthcare resources stretched thin across the country, and many patients unwilling to leave their homes due to COVID-19, we believe that Dario's RPM is the ideal solution to help Presbyterian Medical Services provide quality care to their patients during these challenging times by providing support when and where they need it."

"At Presbyterian Medical Services, our mission is to improve the health and lives of an economically and socially diverse patient population across New Mexico. The management of prevalent chronic conditions, most notably diabetes, is a critical component of that effort," stated Steven Hansen, CEO. "We are excited to join forces with DarioHealth to give our affiliated practitioners the tools necessary to drive sustainable change, activate health equity goals, and make a positive impact in the communities we serve. We evaluated several RPM offerings and concluded that Dario's superior technology, user experience, and durable behavior change made it the best digital solution for our institution. We look forward to a long and successful partnership."

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Presbyterian Medical Services

Founded in 1908, Presbyterian Medical Services is a private, not-for-profit health care system and health care provider in the State of New Mexico. It owns and operates eight hospitals in seven New Mexico communities. It also operates the Presbyterian Health Plan. It is headquartered in Albuquerque. See pmsnm.org

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions driven by connected devices, data, high-quality software, and coaching, the company makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology. Dario offers one of the highest-rated diabetes and hypertension solutions on the market its highly engaging, user-centric MyDario™ mobile app is used regularly by tens of thousands of consumers worldwide. The company is rapidly expanding into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve its users' health. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it states its belief that its RPM is the ideal solution to help Presbyterian Medical Services provide quality care to their patients during these challenging times by providing support when and where they need it and that Dario's superior technology, user experience, and durable behavior change made it the best digital solution for Presbyterian Medical Services. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact:

Suzanne Bedell

VP Marketing

[email protected]

+1-347-767-4220

Investor Relations Contact:

Chuck Padala

[email protected]

+1-646-627-8390

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dariohealth-announces-agreement-with-presbyterian-medical-services-for-remote-patient-monitoring-301197402.html

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.