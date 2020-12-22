Perdoceo Education Corp (PRDO) President & CEO Todd S Nelson Sold $579,430 of Shares

President & CEO of Perdoceo Education Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Todd S Nelson (insider trades) sold 46,023 shares of PRDO on 12/21/2020 at an average price of $12.59 a share. The total sale was $579,430.

Career Education Corp is associated with the education industry. Its universities offer doctoral, master's, bachelor's and associate degrees, as well as diplomas and certificates. Perdoceo Education Corp has a market cap of $893.810 million; its shares were traded at around $12.900000 with a P/E ratio of 7.36 and P/S ratio of 1.36. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Perdoceo Education Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Todd S Nelson sold 11,166 shares of PRDO stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $12.51. The price of the stock has increased by 3.12% since.

President & CEO Todd S Nelson sold 11,029 shares of PRDO stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $12.54. The price of the stock has increased by 2.87% since.

President & CEO Todd S Nelson sold 17,615 shares of PRDO stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $12.46. The price of the stock has increased by 3.53% since.

President & CEO Todd S Nelson sold 17,439 shares of PRDO stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $12.33. The price of the stock has increased by 4.62% since.

