  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Perdoceo Education Corp (PRDO) President & CEO Todd S Nelson Sold $579,430 of Shares

December 22, 2020 | About: PRDO -0.62%

President & CEO of Perdoceo Education Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Todd S Nelson (insider trades) sold 46,023 shares of PRDO on 12/21/2020 at an average price of $12.59 a share. The total sale was $579,430.

Career Education Corp is associated with the education industry. Its universities offer doctoral, master's, bachelor's and associate degrees, as well as diplomas and certificates. Perdoceo Education Corp has a market cap of $893.810 million; its shares were traded at around $12.900000 with a P/E ratio of 7.36 and P/S ratio of 1.36. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Perdoceo Education Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Todd S Nelson sold 46,023 shares of PRDO stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $12.59. The price of the stock has increased by 2.46% since.
  • President & CEO Todd S Nelson sold 11,166 shares of PRDO stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $12.51. The price of the stock has increased by 3.12% since.
  • President & CEO Todd S Nelson sold 11,029 shares of PRDO stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $12.54. The price of the stock has increased by 2.87% since.
  • President & CEO Todd S Nelson sold 17,615 shares of PRDO stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $12.46. The price of the stock has increased by 3.53% since.
  • President & CEO Todd S Nelson sold 17,439 shares of PRDO stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $12.33. The price of the stock has increased by 4.62% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PRDO, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)