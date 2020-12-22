Sunrun Inc (RUN) COO Christopher Dawson Sold $6.8 million of Shares

COO of Sunrun Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher Dawson (insider trades) sold 108,205 shares of RUN on 12/18/2020 at an average price of $62.87 a share. The total sale was $6.8 million.

Sunrun Inc provides clean, solar energy to homeowners. It is engaged in the design, development, installation sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems ("Projects") in the United States. Sunrun Inc has a market cap of $13.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $70.390000 with a P/E ratio of 1759.75 and P/S ratio of 10.37. GuruFocus has detected 6 severe warning signs with Sunrun Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 16,142 shares of RUN stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $61.78. The price of the stock has increased by 13.94% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Leslie A Dach sold 50,000 shares of RUN stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $63.09. The price of the stock has increased by 11.57% since.

COO Christopher Dawson sold 108,205 shares of RUN stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $62.87. The price of the stock has increased by 11.96% since.

COO Christopher Dawson sold 158,588 shares of RUN stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $60.5. The price of the stock has increased by 16.35% since.

Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of RUN stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $62.01. The price of the stock has increased by 13.51% since.

General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of RUN stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $61.76. The price of the stock has increased by 13.97% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RUN, click here