Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) CEO Brian Harris Sold $609,640 of Shares

CEO of Ladder Capital Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian Harris (insider trades) sold 60,964 shares of LADR on 12/18/2020 at an average price of $10 a share. The total sale was $609,640.

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed real estate investment trust. The company invests in loans, securities and other interests in U.S. commercial real estate, with a focus on senior secured assets. Ladder Capital Corp has a market cap of $1.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $9.600000 with a P/E ratio of 29.09 and P/S ratio of 5.79. The dividend yield of Ladder Capital Corp stocks is 11.25%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Ladder Capital Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Admin Off & Gen Counsel Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 5,000 shares of LADR stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has decreased by 4% since.

President Pamela Mccormack sold 10,812 shares of LADR stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has decreased by 4% since.

Head of Asset Management Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of LADR stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has decreased by 4% since.

Chief Admin Off & Gen Counsel Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 5,000 shares of LADR stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $9.5. The price of the stock has increased by 1.05% since.

President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of LADR stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $9.5. The price of the stock has increased by 1.05% since.

