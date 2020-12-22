Washington Federal Inc (WAFD) CFO Michael D. Mulholland Sold $5.9 million of Shares

CFO of Washington Federal Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael D. Mulholland (insider trades) sold 1,108,799 shares of WAFD on 12/21/2020 at an average price of $5.28 a share. The total sale was $5.9 million.

Washington Federal Inc is a bank holding company operating through its subsidiaries. Its activity includes accepting deposits and lending out loans of various types. The bank is also engaged in real estate investment and insurance brokerage activities. Washington Federal Inc has a market cap of $1.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $24.970000 with a P/E ratio of 11.15 and P/S ratio of 3.36. The dividend yield of Washington Federal Inc stocks is 3.53%. GuruFocus rated Washington Federal Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Washington Federal Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of WAFD stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $5.28.

For the complete insider trading history of WAFD, click here